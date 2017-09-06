ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) - A new football field created with ground up old tennis shoes will soon open in the shadow of Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers say the Titletown District park will open Sept. 15. Packers vice president and general counsel Ed Policy says the team partnered with Nike on the field.

WLUK -TV reports the field is open to the public, but also can be reserved. Playgrounds with Packers’ themes have been installed adjacent to the field. A nearby sled hill already has grass, but won’t open until November. The building under the hill includes a cafe and event space for 200.

The park is included in phase one of the Titletown District, which eventually will include commercial and residential development.

___

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com