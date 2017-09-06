OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former Oklahoma state senator who faces state child prostitution charges for allegedly hiring a 17-year-old boy for sex has been indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography and child sex trafficking charges.

Former Sen. Ralph Shortey, a Republican from Oklahoma City, is named in a four-count federal indictment that was unsealed Wednesday.

Among other things, Shortey is accused of producing child pornography in 2016 and 2017 and allegedly using his smartphone to send videos involving young boys and a young girl. Shortey also is accused of child sex trafficking for allegedly soliciting a minor to engage in a commercial sex act in March.

Shortey resigned in March after he was arrested on state charges. He faces up to life in prison if convicted on the federal charges.