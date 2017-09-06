KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he believes Congress should create a path to citizenship for anyone who serves in the military, including immigrants who entered the country as children.

Greitens, a Republican and retired Navy SEAL, said Wednesday in Kansas City that it’s important for Congress to act after President Donald Trump moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows people who entered the country as children to avoid deportation and obtain work permits.

The Kansas City Star reports the governor says it’s important to make distinctions between violent felons and children who were brought here by others and grew up in America.

He says anyone willing to serve in the country’s military should have an opportunity to become an American citizen.

___

