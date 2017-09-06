ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says two state lawmaker should resign or be forced out of office by the Legislature for separate Facebook postings.

Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal posted on Aug. 17 that she hoped President Donald Trump would be assassinated. On Aug. 30, Republican state Rep. Warren Love of Osceola posted that he hoped whoever vandalized a Confederate monument in Springfield would be “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”

Both lawmakers apologized.

Greitens, a Republican, said Wednesday during a visit in suburban St. Louis that he has no plans to call a special session to push for the ouster of Chappelle-Nadal and Love. But he says his office has communicated with the House and Senate that they have the power to remove them.