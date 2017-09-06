President Trump visits North Dakota on Wednesday, where affection for the president is still robust and stable.

It has been friendly turf for quite sometime. Mr. Trump won 63 percent of the votes in North Dakota during the 2016 election, compared to Hillary Clinton’s 27 percent. The president’s approval rating in the state now stands at 59 percent, eclipsed only by West Virginia with 60 percent, according to a Gallup tracking poll conducted during the first six months of the year.

South Dakota is in third place with 57 percent approving of the president, followed by Montana and Wyoming, both with 56 percent.

Mr. Trump’s destination is Bismarck, located some 1,317 miles west of the nation’s capital. The president will talk of tax reform and other matters at the sprawling Andeavor Mandan oil refinery that employs 250 and processes some 74,000 barrels a day.

“This tax relief is really about small business, it’s about farmers, ranchers, energy, it’s about really helping our economy grow and helping us compete globally,” Sen. John Hoeven, North Dakota Republican, told The Bismarck Tribune.