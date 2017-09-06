INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is ducking questions about whether he supports President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out a program protecting immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The Republican governor was specifically asked Wednesday for his thoughts on the matter. But he would not directly say what he thought about Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields from deportation hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

Advocates say roughly 9,000 immigrants could be affected by the decision in Indiana.

Holcomb echoed Trump, saying it’s Congress’ job to take up the issue now. He added that he hopes the matter can be addressed with “compassion and common sense,” though he did not say what he thinks that should entail.