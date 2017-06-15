Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and top adviser, jumped into the administration’s tax-reform push on Wednesday by talking up an expansion of the child tax credit to a group of faith and family leaders at an event in Washington hosted by Americans for Tax Reform.

Ms. Trump says the administration is pushing for “the largest child tax credit possible,” potentially doubling it to $2,000 per child from its current $1,000 level, and says she wants to make it refundable against payroll taxes so that lower-income people who pay little or no federal income tax would benefit.

“The issue of child care was central to the campaign and remains a key priority for this administration,” Ms. Trump said at the event. “This administration is committed to keeping working families at the forefront of our agenda.”

Ms. Trump was planning to travel to North Dakota later in the day, where President Trump is holding an event to promote tax reform.

Other speakers at the event included Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona, and ATR President Grover Norquist.

“She is a formidable ally in any cause, and she has spoken out with great passion and eloquence on this issue,” Mr. Lee said of Ms. Trump.

Conservative leaders also in attendance included former Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania and Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

The White House and congressional leaders have been working to garner support for tax reform from an array of conservative advocacy groups, including faith-based and pro-family organizations, as they look to avoid the often competing public messages from such groups that hampered the GOP’s stalled Obamacare repeal effort.