Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Wednesday that Congress should work out a solution “from the middle” to protect children brought to the U.S. illegally.

“We want them in America. So now you’ve got the Congress — it has six months — it should take like six hours to get this done. The way I think that they need to do it is to get reasonable Republicans and Democrats from the middle and build out a solution to this. And what’s the solution? The simple fact is they ought to be able to stay here,” Mr. Kasich, Ohio Republican, said on CBS News.

Mr. Kasich said that recipients of former President Barack Obama’s DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — program are part of American society now and should not be deported back to a country they know nothing about.

“They had nothing to do with the fact that they were brought here. They’ve become very significant part of our society. As we know, they have been in Houston. One person has been providing aid to the people that are in trouble. One of the DACA kids actually lost his life trying to help people and now we’re put them in jeopardy,” he said.