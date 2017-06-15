COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s outspoken Republican governor is blasting President Donald Trump’s decision to begin dismantling the Obama-era program protecting young immigrants brought into the country illegally.

On Wednesday’s “CBS This Morning,” Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) said “putting kids, young people who are contributors in jeopardy” isn’t the American way.

He invited immigrants to “come to Ohio,” where he said they’ll be appreciated for their contributions.

Kasich, a 2016 presidential rival, was reacting to Trump’s plan to reject all new applications to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, and formally rescind the program.

The president gave Congress six months to legalize it or he’ll revisit whether to continue renewing existing work permits for participants, called “Dreamers.”

Ohio’s estimated 4,400 Dreamers contribute about $250 million to the state’s gross domestic product.