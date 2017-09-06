Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday that President Trump was forced to act on the policy protecting children brought to the U.S. illegally.

“His hand was forced in two ways. Number one, you had the state attorneys general who were filing action as of yesterday, and number two he had his attorney general take a look at it, DOJ, DHS visited this program, and they also looked at the words of President Obama himself who said that the executive should not make an end run around Congress,” Ms. Conway, counselor to the president, said on Fox News.

“And I think the most important thing to note is that this president has as DACA one piece of a larger immigration reform plan,” she added referring to former President Barack Obama’s immigration order, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA.