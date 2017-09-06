KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Police in southwestern Michigan arrested people who blocked traffic to protest the Trump administration’s announcement that it would dismantle a program that protected hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports about eight people were arrested Tuesday at one of Kalamazoo’s busiest intersections. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley says they’ll face misdemeanor charges. The arrests took place after hundreds of protesters disrupted traffic.

Movimiento Cosecha Kzoo founder Nelly Fuentes-Donnachello says there’s “resistance in Kalamazoo” to President Donald Trump. She says the event was meant to polarize Kalamazoo residents, noting: “You’re either with us or against us. It has to come to that.”

Trump declared that it’s up to Congress to address the plight of those who could face deportation.

___

Information from: Kalamazoo Gazette, http://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo