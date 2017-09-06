ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Attorney General Lori Swanson vows Minnesota will be involved in a multi-state lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his decision to end a program protecting young immigrants.

Trump’s administration announced Tuesday it would rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects children whose parents brought them into the United States illegally. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit challenging that move.

Asked Wednesday whether Minnesota would join that lawsuit, Swanson said she is still examining the facts and the law surrounding former President Barack Obama’s executive order. But Swanson says Minnesota will get involved.

She says it’s unfair to “pull the rug out from under” immigrants who got work permits and driver’s licenses under the program. An estimated 3,600 Minnesota residents are participating.