The Senate Health Committee launched a modest — yet politically ambitious — effort Wednesday to shore up Obamacare’s ailing markets, saying nearly 20 million Americans are counting on them to find common ground after President Trump’s push to repeal and replace the law fell into tatters.

Its Republican chairman, Sen. Lamar Alexander, said he wants to find consensus by the end of next week, as insurers decide whether to participate in the individual market in 2018.

“We ought to be able to take this small, limited bipartisan step on health insurance. If we don’t, millions of Americans will be hurt,” Mr. Alexander, Tennessee Republican, said ahead of testimony from five state insurance commissioners.

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak said his state has been left “holding the bag” after the 2010 law failed to work as promised. He urged Congress to seek sweeping changes, highlighting an alternative repeal bill that would block-grant health care dollars to the states.

Commissioners from blue states urged lawmakers to bolster the program as its exists, saying Mr. Trump’s wavering commitment its web-based exchanges poses an urgent threat.

“You must take bold action now to shore up these markets,” Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler said.

Wednesday’s session is the first of four hearings on a bill to stabilize the Affordable Care Act’s private marketplace, which is reeling from flaws within the law itself and Mr. Trump’s see-sawing on enforcement and critical funding. A panel of five governors will testify on Thursday.

All told, the effort is Congress‘ first major attempt at bipartisan reforms to Obamacare since its controversial passage seven years ago.

Democrats and grassroots activists declared victory in July, after the GOP’s long-promised repeal effort sputtered out of gas amid intra-party rifts. Yet Obamacare customers in roughly half of America’s 3,000 counties will have just one insurer on their exchange next year, and many face another round of double-digit premiums increases.

While taxpayers will blunt rising costs for some customers, up to 7 million people on the individual market do not qualify for subsidies and will pay full freight.

Mr. Alexander said his panel has tackled thorny items before, and that shoring up the individual market is a “small step” that affects just 6 percent of the population.

Nonetheless, “it is a step Congress needs to take by the end of this month,” he said, as insurers decide whether to ink contracts with Obamacare’s exchanges by late September.

As envisioned, the emerging deal would give Democrats money for “cost-sharing” payments to insurers and reinsurance programs that blunt the cost of particularly sick customers, so others don’t have to pay more.

Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary, Teresa Miller, said Congress should fund the cost-sharing reimbursements through at least 2019, so insurers don’t seek higher rates to make up the money, while Alaska Insurance Commissioner Lori Wing‐Heier said a state-based reinsurance program helped her rein in runaway premiums.

In exchange, Republicans want to let states waive some of Obamacare’s guardrails, such as trimming back the slate of essential services that insurers must cover.

“That is called a ‘compromise,’ ” Mr. Alexander said.

He said people with pre-existing medical conditions will be protected, yet any attempt to water down Obamacare’s insurance regulations will make Democrats nervous.

Democrats have accused Mr. Trump, who’s still wants repeal, of “sabotaging” the program ahead of the 2018 signup season, which begins Nov. 1.

The White House recently slashed outreach funding by more than $100 million, and Mr. Trump has refused to guarantee the cost-sharing payments.

Sen. Patty Murray, the panel’s ranking Democrat, lashed out at Mr. Trump for sowing uncertainty, though said she shared Mr. Alexander's push for a necessary, if elusive, agreement.

“I think we’re all aware that threading this needle will not be easy,” she said.

Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, threw a curveball into Wednesday’s discussion, saying he wants to let people “get the hell out” of the individual market. It said the market amounts to a scam that allows companies to charge what they want and seek a taxpayer bailout if they lose money.

Mr. Paul said people in select groups — fast-food workers, say— should be able to band together to negotiate and buy “association plans” instead.

“Maybe we ought to give people an exit,” he said.

Beyond political stumbling blocks, the stabilization effort must compete with a crowded September calendar. Congress must pass a spending bill to keep the government open and lift the debt ceiling to avoid default on U.S. debts, while providing relief for Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane Irma is threatening Florida in the Atlantic while North Korea’s nuclear ambitions stir across the Pacific, and Congress — as of this week — is seeking a permanent solution for hundreds of so-called Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.