A coalition of 15 states and the District of Columbia Wednesday sued Wednesday to stop the Trump administration from revoking the 2012 deportation amnesty for Dreamers, saying the move was arbitrary and amounted to discrimination against Mexicans.

Led by New York, the lawsuit asks a federal court in Manhattan to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, calling it an important humanitarian protection for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants.

The lawsuit says that since 78 percent of DACA recipients are Mexican, revoking the policy is proof of the president’s antipathy toward Mexico, which they trace back to his campaign statements.

The states also said that by refusing to rule out using data taken from DACA applicants to assist in some deportations, the government is violating illegal immigrants’ due process rights.