MIAMI (AP) - The Latest on Hurricane Irma and its impact on sports (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

For the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 1 will become Week 11.

The NFL has decided to have the teams play on Nov. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida - moving the game from Sunday’s original date out of concern for Hurricane Irma.

That means the Dolphins and Bucs will have their bye in Week 1. Both teams will now play 16 consecutive weeks, starting in Week 2.

The NFL decided earlier in the week to not play the game in Miami on Sunday. Neutral sites were considered, before the decision was made to simply move the game back later in the season.

9 a.m.

No. 16 Miami’s game at Arkansas State on Saturday has been cancelled over concerns about Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm that forecasters believe will affect Florida this weekend.

Getting to Arkansas for the game would not be the problem for Miami. Getting back to Miami would be the potential issue, and the uncertainty over what will happen with the storm led to the decision to err on the side of caution.

The game will not be made up in 2017.

Some members of the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball team were evacuating on Wednesday to Georgia, to get out of Irma’s expected path. Miami has canceled classes until at least Monday.