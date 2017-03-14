In a rare display of bipartisanship, President Trump was joined on stage Wednesday by Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp when he pitched his tax reform plan in her home state North Dakota.

He called Mrs. Heitkamp to the stage at Andeavor Refinery in Mandan, North Dakota, creating a potentially awkward moment. But a smiling Mrs. Heitkamp came up with several other state leaders, all Republicans.

“Good woman. I think we’ll have your support,” said Mr. Trump.

Mrs. Heitkamp hasn’t endorsed Mr. Trump’s plan to rewrite the tax code and slash rates for business and individuals. But her presence on stage showed an opening for rare bipartisan cooperation on a major policy initiative.

Mrs. Heitkamp, who is up for reelection next year, is under intense pressure to work with the president on tax reform. Mr. Trump won her state with 63 percent and recent polls show support for tax reform tops 70 percent in North Dakota.

Mr. Trump said America needs tax reform to jumpstart the economy and create millions of new jobs.

“The taxes are crazy — the highest taxed nation in the world. We’re going to turn that around very quickly,” he told the crowd. “This is a once in a generation opportunity, and I mean that. I think this is the one time you’re going to get it.”

He described the North Dakota elected officials, including Mrs. Heitkamp, as “fantastic leaders who share this goal with us.”