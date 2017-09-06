President Trump said Wednesday he has “no second thoughts” on his decision to end an Obama administration program that granted deportation amnesty to young illegal immigrants.

Mr. Trump made the brief remark in response to reporters’ questions during an Oval Office meeting with congressional leaders, including Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York, who called the president’s decision “brainless.”

The president had seemed to leave the door open for changing his mind about ending the program when he tweeted Tuesday night that he would “revisit” his decision if Congress doesn’t act within six months.

Asked if congressional leaders will devise a solution to the amnesty program known as DACA, Mr. Trump replied, “I hope they do. I certainly hope they do.”

“We have many, many things that are on the plate,” Mr. Trump said, referring to a crammed congressional agenda that includes approving aid for Hurricane Harvey survivors and raising the national debt limit. “Hopefully we can solve them in a rational way. Our country has a lot of great assets and we have some liabilities that we have to work out.”

The president also commented about Hurricane Irma’s potential collision course with Florida, saying “it looks like it could be something that will be not good.”