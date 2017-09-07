DENVER (AP) - Eleven Democratic governors are urging Congress to pass legislation to protect young immigrants who came to the country as children from deportation.

They sent a letter Thursday to Republican and Democratic leaders in Washington asking them to take immediate action following President Trump’s decision to phase out a program protecting nearly 800,000 immigrants. Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to the program but gave Congress six months to act on it.

Besides putting the recipients in limbo, the governors say ending the program will hurt businesses who have hired and invested in them.

The signers include the governors of eight states - Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, North Carolina, Oregon Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington - which filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s action on Wednesday as well as the leaders of Colorado, Montana and Minnesota.