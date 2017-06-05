ARIZONA (7-8-1) AT DETROIT (9-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Cardinals by 2½

SERIES RECORD -Lions lead 33-28-5

LAST MEETING - Cardinals beat Lions 42-17, Oct. 11, 2015

AP PRO32 RANKING - Cardinals No. 19, Lions No. 14

CARDINALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (18), PASS (9)

CARDINALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (9), PASS (4)

LIONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (30), PASS (11)

LIONSS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (18), PASS (19)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Cardinals have won seven straight meetings. … Bruce Arians 3-0 against Lions, 6-1 against NFC North. … Arizona was 7-8-1 last year after averaging 11-plus regular-season wins and playoff victory previous three seasons under Arians. … RB David Johnson broke single-season franchise records last season with 20 TDs, 16 rushing TDs and 2,118 yards from scrimmage. … WR Larry Fitzgerald led league with 107 catches last year, his 13th season. … LBs Markus Golden (12 ½) and Chandler Jones (11) helped Cardinals have NFL-high 48 sacks in 2016. … Cardinals gave up league-low 305 yards on defense in 2016. … Lions appeared in playoffs last season for second time in three years and lost, extending postseason losing streak to eight since beating Dallas in 1991 playoffs. … Detroit lost last three games in 2016 regular season, wasting chance to win division title for first time since 1993. … QB Matthew Stafford was recently given NFL’s richest contract, getting $135 million, five-year extension. … LT Greg Robinson getting second chance after Detroit acquired him from Los Angeles Rams to replace injured Taylor Decker. … Theo Riddick leads NFL RBs with 133 receptions, ranks second with 1,068 yards receiving since 2015. … DE Ezekiel Ansah had two sacks in injury-riddled season after having 32 sacks previous three seasons. Fantasy Tip: Carson Palmer is worth starting against defense that might struggle to pressure him and cover receivers.

