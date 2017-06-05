ATLANTA (11-5) at CHICAGO (3-13)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Falcons by 6½

SERIES RECORD - Bears lead 14-12

LAST MEETING - Bears beat Falcons 27-13, Oct. 12, 2014

AP PRO32 RANKING - Falcons No. 5, Bears No. 29

FALCONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (5), PASS (3)

FALCONS DEFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (17), PASS (28)

BEARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (17), PASS (14)

BEARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (27), PASS (7)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Falcons went from 8-8 to 11-5 in coach Dan Quinn’s second season. Won NFC championship, then blew 28-3 second-half lead in Super Bowl loss to New England. … MVP Matt Ryan passed for franchise-record 4,944 yards, led league with 117.1 rating. … RB Devonta Freeman coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He has recovered from preseason concussion and should play. … WR Julio Jones had offseason foot surgery. He leads NFL with 4,873 yards receiving since 2014, ranks second with 323 receptions. … LB Vic Beasley led NFL with 15 1/2 sacks last season. … LB Deion Jones led team - and NFL rookies - with 106 tackles. … K Matt Bryant tops in NFL with personal-best 158 points in 2016. … Bears coming off last-place finish in NFC North. … Chicago is 9-23 in two seasons under coach John Fox. … QB Mike Glennon makes Bears debut after signing to replace Jay Cutler as starter. Glennon barely played past two seasons behind Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay. … No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky opens season as backup QB. … RB Jordan Howard finished second to Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott with 1,313 yards rushing as rookie. … LB Leonard Floyd finished third among rookies with seven sacks. … Fantasy Tip: Unless Bears have significantly improved against rush, Freeman and backup Tevin Coleman are strong plays.

