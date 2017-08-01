FBI Director Christopher Wray, making his first public appearance since taking the helm of the bureau, said Thursday he’s seen no evidence of efforts by the White House to interfere in agents’ work on the probe into Russian meddling in the presidential election.

“I can say very confidently I have not detected any whiff of interference in that investigation,” Mr. Wray said, speaking alongside intelligence community leaders at a security conference in D.C.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is overseeing the investigation into Moscow’s interference in the election and any coordination with member of the Trump campaign, but the FBI is providing agents to assist the work.

Mr. Wray told an audience at the Intelligence and National Security Alliance conference that he has confidence in those working the probe as well as “enormous respect” for Mr. Mueller.

Mr. Wray was sworn into office in August. His predecessor James Comey was fired by President Trump in May.

When Mr. Comey was fired, the White House pointed to a recommendation written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and signed off on by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. But Mr. Trump later said he was planning to fire Mr. Comey regardless of the recommendation and that he was thinking of the Russia controversy when he fired Mr. Comey.

Critics contend Mr. Comey’s dismissal was an effort by the president to undermine the Russia probe. Mr. Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation a week after Mr. Comey’s firing.