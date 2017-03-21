Longtime Republican consultant and former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone will no longer be speaking at either of two major cannabis industry conferences after marijuana advocates threatened to boycott the events over his involvement.

“Following collaborative discussions with numerous partners, participants and interested parties who support the legalization of cannabis in an inclusive manner, Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions, (CWCBExpo) is announcing that Roger Stone will no longer be featured as a keynote speaker at the upcoming CWCBExpo events in Los Angeles and Boston,” the organizers of the events said Wednesday.

The former Nixon aide and Trump adviser had been slated to speak at expos on either coast, but other participants protested over several lewd and racist comments he’s made on social media. Mr. Stone apologized for some of the remarks late last month as the uproar intensified, but expo organizers said they’ve ultimately decided to rescind his invitation.

“The forums created by CWCBExpo are crucial to the growth and legalization of the cannabis industry and they supersede the distractions that have surrounded the events,” the organizers said Wednesday. “CWCBExpo is wholly committed to promoting diverse business and economic opportunities in the cannabis industry by providing a united and welcoming environment for its exhibitors, sponsors, attendees and speakers.”

Speaking to L.A. Weekly, Mr. Stonereacted Wednesday by threatening litigation.

“Sad day for the First Amendment,” Mr. Stone told the newspaper. “The expo is in breach of contract. I will be suing them for $1 million. I will not be deterred from my efforts to persuade the president to preserve access to legal medicinal marijuana consistent with his pledge to the American people.”

An expo spokesperson wouldn’t comment on Mr. Stone’s legal threat, L.A. Weekly reported.

Mr. Stone worked for President Richard Nixon’s 1972 re-election campaign and testified before the grand jury investigating Watergate, the scandal that ultimately ended Nixon’s tenure in office. He co-founded the Black, Manafort, Stone lobbying stone the following decade and briefly served as an adviser to President Trump’s successful 2016 White House campaign.

He parted ways with the Trump campaign in 2015, but has come under fire in the interim for conversations he had with an entity directly involved in the alleged state-sponsored cyberattacks conducted against Mr. Trump’s former campaign trail rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Most recently Mr. Stone co-founded the United States Cannabis Coalition, a pro-marijuana lobbying group “dedicated to influencing federal level decision makers” regarding cannabis legalization.

Mr. Stone is slated to begin hosting an internet and radio program Thursday afternoon on InfoWars, the far-right talk show hosted by conspiracy theorist and unabashed Trump supporter Alex Jones.