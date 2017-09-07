Governors from both parties told Congress Thursday to back President Trump into a corner by locking in payments the White House has threatened to withhold from insurers, while giving states a freer hand to shape their markets under the 2010 law.

Three Republicans and two Democrats told the Senate Health Committee to demand at least a year’s worth of federal cost-sharing money that reimburses plans for paying low-income customers’ costs, saying Mr. Trump’s attempt to use the money as leverage in his zeal for repeal is forcing insurers to boost premiums and head for the exits.

“While the perspectives of the five governors appearing before you this morning are certainly as diverse as the landscapes we represent, we’re uniform in insisting that cost-sharing reduction payments be continued,” said Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat who wants a two-year guarantee.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, a Republican, said the payments aren’t the most “transparent and effective” way to assist customers, but he wants them funded through 2019, anyway, since insurers cannot price their products adequately without a commitment.

The cost-sharing payments are a central piece of committee chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander’s push to stabilize Obamacare’s insurance markets before open enrollment this fall.

Republicans secured a court ruling that would allow Mr. Trump to withhold the payments as unlawful. He’s paying them month to month, forcing Congress to consider whether it should appropriate the money to help insurers make long-term plans.

In exchange for cost-sharing money, Mr. Alexander wants to win Republican support by speeding up waivers, known as a “1332s,” that would allow states forge their own path under Obamacare. He says state should be allowed, for instance, to pare back the slate of medical services states are required to cover.

“We support essential health benefits. However, even in our state, it was a challenge to adapt to the overly strict federal framework of the ACA,” testified Republican Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, which paved the way for Obamacare with its state-level reforms.

Mr. Alexander, Tennessee Republican, said maybe governors and state insurance commissioners should be able to apply for a waiver without waiting for state lawmakers to approve the changes in law, since some legislatures meet once every two years.

He also thinks “copycat” waivers should be expedited.

“If Washington state gets something approved, why can’t Tennessee come along and say, ‘We want to do what Washington state did with one change?’” the chairman said. “That ought to speed things up.”

Mr. Trump’s push to repeal Obamacare fizzled in July, leaving him to waver on how strictly he will enforce a program that he loathes.

Yet Mr. Alexander and Sen. Patty Murray, the committee’s senior Democrat, say Congress has to bolster an individual market that serves roughly 18 million Americans, as insurers decide this month whether to participate in 2018.

Customers in roughly half of America’s 3,000 counties will have just one insurer on their exchange next year and, as of late Wednesday, more than 60 counties in Virginia might not have any choices at all, after Optima said the exit of fellow insurers and uncertainty from Washington left them no choice.

Thursday’s hearing was the second of four scheduled hearings on stabilizing the markets — state insurance commissioners weighed 24 hours earlier. The sessions have featured an unusual level of comity and humor for a topic as divided as Obamacare, from the correct way to pronounce “insurance” to ribbing each other over college football.

Senators, commissioners and governors are finding common ground on “reinsurance,” in which the government sets aside a pool of money to subsidize the highest-cost consumers, so insurers don’t take a heavy hit and charge higher rates across the board.

But Mr. Alexander said states should pay for it themselves instead of tapping more funds from federal taxpayers. He cited Alaska and Minnesota, which rededicated federal money it was getting anyway, and Maine, which tacked a $4 surcharge onto each healthy policy sold in the state.

The chairman also highlighted Senate interest in letting people of all ages to buy “copper plans,” a low-cost tier of offerings that might attract young and healthy people who’ve largely dismissed Obamacare so far.

Mr. Alexander said he wants his panel to forge a compromise bill by the end of next week, so insurers have clarity before they ink contracts this month to participate in the individual market for 2018.

“If we act,” he said, “then we’ll count on the House of Representatives and the president to take advantage of that, and my hope is that they would.”