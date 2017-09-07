In a rare move, President Trump nominated White House lawyer Gregory G. Katsas Thursday to a seat on the influential U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Mr. Katsas currently serves as deputy counsel to the president in the White House Counsel’s office. Prior to joining the White House, he was a partner at Jones Day, the same firm that employed White House Counsel Don McGahn.

The move could set off a contentious confirmation battle in the Senate. The D.C. appellate court is considered the most important federal appeals court in the nation, and often serves as a stepping stone to the Supreme Court.

The court also hears cases involving disputes over federal separation of powers, and challenges to executive branch authority.

The nomination was among several that Mr. Trump announced Thursday in his seventh round of judicial appointments.

Conservative activists praised the nomination of Mr. Katsas.

“In addition to being an exceptionally well-qualified nominee to the D.C. Circuit Court, Greg Katsas is one of the kindest and most humble people I know,” said Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network. “As a widely-respected Supreme Court advocate with more than twenty years of experience in government and private practice, Katsas has shown he will honor the Constitution and fairly apply the law.”

Among the other nominations by Mr. Trump is Ryan Wesley Bounds of Oregon, to serve on the powerful Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Mr. Bounds, an assistant U.S. in Oregon, was recommended by Rep. Greg Walden, Oregon Republican, whose chief of staff is Mr. Bounds’ sister. The nominee also is a member of the conservative Federalist Society.