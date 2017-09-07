CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Professors from Harvard University have been arrested for blocking traffic in protest of President Donald Trump’s plan to end a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2wdaNuG ) more than 30 people were arrested Thursday for blocking traffic on Massachusetts Avenue outside Harvard’s gates. They were charged with either disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct.

The Harvard Crimson student newspaper reported the group formed a human chain and more than 20 of the people arrested were professors from Harvard and other local universities.

Harvard professors said they had planned to commit “peaceful civil disobedience” to protest the Republican president’s decision to rescind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

They said they were highlighting the negative effects on their classrooms and community.