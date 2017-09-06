Heritage Action For America made voting against the “Pelosi-Schumer-Trump debt ceiling deal” a key vote on Thursday.

“The goal of the century-old debt limit was to maintain a congressional check on the increasingly common and complex activity of borrowing. It is irresponsible and reprehensible for Congress to use much-needed Harvey-related spending to bypass this important fiscal check,” according to a press release from the group.

The political arm of the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation said it opposes the bill and will make it a key vote on their legislative scorecard, which monitors how conservative members of Congress are based on their votes.

President Trump met with both Republican and Democratic leaders on Wednesday and agreed to suspend the debt ceiling until December 15 and to provide emergency relief funding for Tropical Storm Harvey recovery efforts. The group said they supported the House bill that would provide $7.86 billion to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s funds, but they do not want the funding tied to the debt ceiling.

Heritage Action, along with nine other conservative groups, sent a letter to Republican leaders reminding them of their harsh criticism of former President Barack Obama for raising the debt ceiling. They will also actively oppose the measure and fight to get conservative lawmakers to vote against it as well.