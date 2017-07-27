Rep. Lamar Smith, Texas Republican, on Thursday unveiled legislation that would cut legal immigration levels in half through a points-based system for people migrating to the U.S. and expand the use of the E-Verify system to include all new hires.

“These two bills put the interests of Americans first,” Mr. Smith said at a news conference. “They prevent illegal workers from taking jobs meant for Americans and prioritize[s] our legal immigration system to admit those who can best contribute to our economy.”

The Immigration in the National Interest Act is the House companion bill to Senate legislation unveiled earlier this year that would cut legal immigration in half, to 500,000 per year over the next decade, and install a merit-based points system that rewards English speakers and those with job skills.

A second bill, the Legal Workforce Act, would expand E-Verify, the electronic employment verification system many businesses use, to all new hires. Mr. Smith said one-third of American jobs are already covered by E-Verify, and that the new system would provide employers with a reliable mechanism to determine the workforce eligibility of possible new hires.

The system is voluntary for most businesses, but President Trump’s budget blueprint called for making it mandatory.

Mr. Smith said he’s confident the administration is behind both bills, and downplayed the notion that pieces could end up getting wrapped into a compromise on a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Regardless of what other legislation may or may not be considered, these are bills that stand on their own and ought to be passed,” Mr. Smith said.

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced a six-month phaseout for DACA, which shields illegal immigrants who entered the country as children from deportation, and said it’s now up to Congress to deal with the issue.