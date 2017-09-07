HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana judge reversed the state Commissioner of Political Practices‘ decision that found that the Fish, Wildlife and Parks department violated ethics laws.

The Independent Record reports (http://bit.ly/2eOu5Ei ) that Helena District Judge Michael McMahon issued the reversal last week after the department petitioned the court for judicial review.

The animal trapping reform group Trap Free Montana Public Lands originally filed the complaint with former Commissioner Jonathan Motl. The group accused the department of violating ethics laws when it allowed the Montana Trappers Association to use a state-owned educational trailer in May 2014 in advocating against a ballot initiative, which would have eliminated most trapping on public lands.

McMahon’s reversal states the commissioner did not provide due process to the department and that the decision was in violation of constitutional provisions.

