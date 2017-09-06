State Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said Thursday that Mayor Bill de Blasio has turned a “blind eye” to the increasing problem of mental illness in New York City.

“New Yorkers are insulted the mayor would go to Germany to protest this nation instead of being here with the NYPD in this city as we mourn the assassination of an individual who was killed by someone who was mentally ill. And that’s an issue we have in NYC. There are slashes on the subway, there are people being stabbed with scissor outside Salvation Army. This is an issue the mayor is turning a blind eye to,” Ms. Malliotakis, New York Republican, said on Fox News.

She is running against Mr. de Blasio, a Democrat, in New York City’s mayoral election this fall. Mr. de Blasio has faced heavy criticism for traveling to Germany to join protests against President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement. He left town the day after a New York City police officer was ambushed and killed. Many have accused him of seeking a larger political stage to set himself up for a 2020 presidential run.

“We are in a position to win this election, make Bill de Blasio a one-term mayor, and stop his plans to run for president in 2020, which is the main thing that the people of this nation should be concerned about,” Ms. Malliotakis said.

She currently serves in the New York State Assembly as the only Republican from New York City representing Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn and Bay Ridge. She is the presumptive Republican nominee, but does have two primary opponents. Mr. de Blasio is also facing several primary challenges and is expected to win despite low approval ratings. The primary for both parties is set for Sept. 12.