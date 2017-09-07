A Democratic lawmaker wants to rename Donald J. Trump State Park in New York to honor the woman killed in a hit-and-run after the “Unite the Right” rally last month in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Queens Assemblywoman Nily Rozic announced legislation Wednesday that would rename Donald J. Trump State Park, which straddles Westchester and Putnam Counties, the Heather D. Heyer State Park.

Heyer was killed in Charlottesville on Aug. 12 when an alleged Nazi sympathizer plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during clashes with white nationalists.

“Heather Heyer’s life was taken away by white supremacists who have been emboldened ever since President Trump took office,” Ms. Rozic told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

“In New York, we continue standing by one another and calling out those who seek to divide us. This activism is not new – it is embedded in our state’s history and re-naming Donald J. Trump State Park would serve as a reminder of the transformative power it holds to carry us forward.”

Ms. Rozic said the current name of the park, which was donated by President Trump to New York State in 2006 and remains undeveloped today, “does not reflect the goals of uplifting and unifying New Yorkers.”

The assemblywoman is circulating a petition supporting the proposed legislation.

“The names of these public parks and green spaces should embody the goals of uplifting and unifying New Yorkers. For these reasons, we believe Donald J. Trump State Park should be renamed,” the petition reads.

Efforts to rename the park after folk singer Pete Seeger fell flat last year.