Delaware (1-0) at No. 18 Virginia Tech (1-0), Saturday 3:30 p.m. (ACC Network).

Line: no line

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Hokies look to follow up their victory against West Virginia to start the season. Delaware looks to snap a seven-game losing streak against FBS opponents, a streak that dates to 2007 when the Blue Hens beat Navy and eventually advanced to the FCS championship game.

KEY MATCHUP

Delaware’s defense versus Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson. The Hokies’ redshirt freshman ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and threw for 235 yards and a touchdown against West Virginia to start the season. The Blue Hens have 10 defensive starters back from last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Delaware: RB Thomas Jefferson ran for 102 yards on 19 carries in a 22-3 victory against Delaware State.

Virginia Tech: Jackson did not commit a turnover in the Hokies 31-24 victory against the Mountaineers.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Delaware has a 5-8-1 record against ACC schools, but lost 62-0 to Pittsburgh in 2014, 41-14 to North Carolina in 2015 and 38-21 to Wake Forest last season. … First-year coach Danny Rocco is 2-8 in his career against FCS teams. … Virginia Tech WR Cam Phillips had a career-best 138 receiving yards against West Virginia. … The Hokies have won 51 of their last 55 home games against nonconference opponents. … Virginia Tech PK Joey Slye needs five field goals to surpass Shayne Graham as the Hokies’ career leader with 69. He missed two of three attempts last week.

