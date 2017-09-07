The National Republican Congressional Committee released a new ad Thursday touting their accomplishments so far this year.

“The House Majority in the 115th Congress is one of the most active in history,” said NRCC Communications Director Matt Gorman in a press release.

The five-figure digital ad from the House Republicans campaign arm boasts about the over 300 bills the House has passed so far this year including a massive increase for military spending and the controversial crackdown on sanctuary cities known as “Kate’s Law.”

“Help us protect our majority and keep the congress working for you,” says the narrator.

The spot also links to a microsite that details Republicans’ accomplishments including 1 million jobs added since January, cutting regulations and fostering “blue collar job growth.” The site also highlights funding for veterans issues including the Veterans Choice Program, a reform effort to decrease wait times for medical care, and accountability at the Veterans Administration.