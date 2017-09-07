FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Patriots special teams captain Matt Slater is inactive for the season opener against the Chiefs.

Slater has been battling a hamstring issue since the preseason and was limited with it again this week. Defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins and cornerback D.J. White lead a list of inactive Kansas City players.

Also sitting out for the Patriots are offensive linemen Cam Fleming (ankle) and Cole Croston, safety Nate Ebner (shoulder), linebacker Harvey Langi (concussion), defensive lineman Vincent Valentine (knee) and tight end Jacob Hollister.

Other players out for the Chiefs are linebacker Reggie Ragland (knee), offensive lineman Parker Ehinger (knee) and quarterback Tyler Bray.

___

More AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL