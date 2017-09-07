Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that President Trump didn’t want to have a partisan fight in the aftermath of a massive hurricane.

“What the president didn’t want to do is have some partisan fight in the middle of the response to this,” Mr. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, said in a live interview with The New York Times.

“He wanted to make sure we had a bipartisan moment,” he added.



Tropical Storm Harvey devastated the Texas coastline and parts of Louisiana last month causing massive damage throughout the region.

Mr. Ryan also said that he didn’t like short-term debt limit extensions.

“I personally believe, for the credit markets’ sake, we should have longer extensions of these,” he said.

Mr. Ryan also emphasized the importance of tax reform for the remainder of the year saying that he believes it can still get done this year despite a hefty agenda for Congress.

“We want America to wake up on New Year’s Day 2018 with a new tax system,” he said.