WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon says the military could be affected by the president’s decision to end the Obama-era program that protects young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

The Pentagon says about 900 people currently in uniform - or who have signed up to serve - are recipients of work authorization through the Obama program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, or DACA.

Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick is a Pentagon spokesman. Haverstick says the Pentagon is coordinating with the departments of justice and homeland security “regarding any impact” the change will have on military DACA recipients.

Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to the program in six months, giving Congress time to find a solution for the immigrants.