Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Thursday that the Senate Judiciary Committee’s interview with Donald Trump Jr. will focus on his meeting with a Russian contact during his father’s presidential campaign.

“My worst fears, among them, is that this meeting may have been a prelude or an overture to more coordinated activities involving collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians in their interference in our election. And that afterward, there was obstruction of justice which is very much front and center and involves following the money, and that is also important in the meeting this morning, following the money,” Mr. Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said on MSNBC.

The meeting between Mr. Trump Jr. and the Russian contact became headlines earlier this year when emails were released that showed President Trump’s eldest son believed the Russian contact to have compromising information on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. He later said that the meeting concerned U.S. adoptions of Russian children and that no compromising information was shared.

When asked why the committee was holding a closed-door meeting with Mr. Trump Jr., Mr. Blumenthal responded that the committee wanted to get as much information as possible.

“It may or it may not change what he says in [any future] public hearing, but it enables us to go into that public hearing with better information to ask questions of him. The question will be, at that public hearing, whether he remains consistent,” the senator said.