Senators approved President Trump’s new debt and spending deal Thursday, giving the White House its first substantive victory as Mr. Trump seeks to forge a working relationship with Democrats.

The bill funds the government into the start of the new fiscal year, suspends the debt ceiling so the Treasury Department can borrow as much as it needs, and replenishes emergency funds so victims of natural disasters can get quick assistance.

The 80-17 vote was the first test of Mr. Trump’s willingness to undercut his own Republicans and work instead with Democrats on Capitol Hill. All 17 “No” votes came from Republicans who disliked the terms of the deal.