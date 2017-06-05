The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Aug. 16 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

ALAN HENRY

Water clear on the main lake, stained up the river; 72-78 degrees; 4.36’ low. Black bass are fair Texas rigs, spoons and jigs. Crappie and bass are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on live bait.

AMISTAD

Water murky; 85-89 degrees; 29.39’ low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

ARROWHEAD

Water fairly clear; 71-77 degrees; 2.13’ low. Black bass are fair to good on Zara Spooks early, later switching to Senkos, Texas rigs and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

ATHENS

Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.29’ low. Black bass are good on white buzzbaits, football jigs and white spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BASTROP

Water stained; 83-87 degrees. Black bass are good on green pumpkin deep diving crankbaits and soft plastics. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are very good on shrimp, minnows, and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON

Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.78’ low. Black bass are good on watermelon spinnerbaits and trolling Rat-L-Traps. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on hot dogs, stinkbait, and shrimp. Yellow catfish are good on live perch and live shad.

BOB SANDLIN

Water lightly stained; 82-85 degrees; 0.28’ high. Black bass are good on topwaters, hollow body frogs and shakyhead worms. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on minnows and slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

BONHAM

Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.20’ low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged soft plastics around newly flooded cover. Crappie are good on minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good along creek channel with punchbait.

BRAUNIG

Water murky. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are good on liver and shad off points near the pier. Redfish are fair on perch, shad, and silver spoons. Channel catfish are good on liver, shrimp, cut bait, and cheesebait near the dam. Blue catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.

BRIDGEPORT

Water clear, 81-84 degrees: 0.88’ low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, Megabass Vision 110 jerkbaits in mat shad. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BROWNWOOD

Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.53’ low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, chartreuse/white spinnerbaits, and on green pumpkin, redbug, or watermelon seed soft plastic worms around docks in 4-10 feet, and on flukes and buzzbaits in flooded grass. Hybrid striper are fair on shad. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies off lighted docks at night. Crappie are good on minnows and white Li’l Fishies over baited brush piles in 8-15 feet. Channel catfish are good on cheesebait and cut shad near the Hwy. 279 Bridge. Blue catfish are good on prepared bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

BUCHANAN

Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 1.41’ low. Black bass are good on Rat-L-Traps, daiquiri JDC Skip-N-Pop topwaters, and wacky rigged watermelon red Whacky Sticks along docks and over flats early. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair trolling deep diving Shad Raps and jigging Tiny Traps over humps along the river channel. Crappie are fair on pink/white or chartreuse Curb’s crappie jigs and live minnows. Channel catfish are good on liver, minnows, and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on juglines and trotlines baited with goldfish and perch upriver.

CADDO

Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.45’ high. Black bass are good on black and blue flipping jigs, black buzzbaits, and weightless Senkos. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and punch bait.

CALAVERAS

Water murky. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are fair on chicken livers and shad along the shoreline. Redfish are good on live bait along the crappie wall and the dam. Channel and blue catfish are fair on liver, cheesebait, and shad near the railroad trestle and 181 Cove. Yellow catfish are slow.

CANYON LAKE

Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 2.18’ low. Black bass are good on perch colored Rat-L-Traps, Pop R’s, and drop shot Devil’s Tongues along break lines and ledges. Striped bass are fair trolling watermelon crankbaits over and around humps and jigging 1oz. Pirk Minnows at daylight. White bass are slow. Smallmouth bass are fair on topwaters, root beer JDC grubs, and craws at daylight. Crappie are fair on white or chartreuse crappie jigs and live minnows around brush upriver. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are good on trotlines and juglines baited with live goldfish and perch.

CEDAR CREEK

Water lightly stained; 81-84 degrees; 0.69’ low. Black bass are fair on spinnerbaits, swim jigs, Texas rigged worms and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on rod and reel. White bass are fair on slabs and minnows. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs and topwaters.

CHOKE CANYON

Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 23.16’ low. Black bass are good on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps and white spinnerbaits. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies at night. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are fair on liver and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are fair on live perch.

COLEMAN

Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 1.23’ low. Black bass are fair on watermelon red spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and soft plastics. Hybrid striper are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait, nightcrawlers, and liver. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLETO CREEK

Water clear; 91 degrees at the hot water discharge, 83 degrees in main lake; 0.39’ high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO CITY

14.2’ low. No report available.

CONROE

Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.74’ high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are slow.

COOPER

Water stained to muddy; 0.01’ high. No report available.

FAIRFIELD

No report available.

FALCON

Water murky; 84-88 degrees; 38’ low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. Channel and blue catfish are excellent on frozen shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

FAYETTE

Water murky. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut shad, liver, and shrimp over baited holes.

FORK

Water stained; 82-85 degrees; 0.06’ high. Black bass are fair on football jigs, plastic swimbaits on jigheads and white buzzbaits. White and yellow bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and punch bait.

FT. PHANTOM HILL

Water murky; 72-76 degrees; 0.96’ low. Black bass are fair on Pop-Rs early and late, midday switching to Texas rigs, shad pattern medium running crankbaits and black/blue jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait.

GIBBONS CREEK

Water stained. Black bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are slow.

GRANBURY

Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.14’ low. Black bass are fair on watermelon and chartreuse Rat-L-Traps and spinnerbaits, and on green pumpkin soft plastics. Striped bass are fair on silver/white striper jigs. White bass are fair on shad colored Li’l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on stinkbait and nightcrawlers.

GRANGER

Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 2.97’ high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

GRAPEVINE

Water lightly stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.13’ high. Black bass are good on weightless Flukes, shakyhead worms, and squarebill crankbaits. White bass and hybrid bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and rod and reel.

GREENBELT

31.93’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, drop shot weighted flukes and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

HOUSTON COUNTY

Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 0.02’ high. Black bass to 5 pounds are good on blue soft plastic worms and Rat-L-Traps with orange bellies in 2-12 feet. Crappie are fair on live minnows around brush and near the dam. Bream are good on live worms off grass beds and piers. Channel and blue catfish are good on juglines baited with calf liver and perch. Yellow catfish are slow.

HUBBARD CREEK

Water off color; 76-82 degrees; 1.73’ low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early, later switching to chatterbaits, Texas rigs and Caroline rigs. Crappie are fair to good on minnows and jigs around structure. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

JOE POOL

Water lightly stained; 82-85 degrees; 0.25’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, Yellow magic poppers and weightless Senkos. White bass are fair on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

LAKE O’ THE PINES

Water stained; 81-85 degrees: 2.01’ high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, spinnerbaits, buzz frogs and black buzzbaits. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

LAVON

Water stained to muddy; 81-84 degrees: 0.30’ high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, squarebill crankbaits, wake baits and Whopper Ploppers. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LBJ

Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.72’ low. Black bass are good on watermelon red Whacky Sticks, watermelon Curb’s Erratic jigs, and pumpkin tubes near docks. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on chartreuse/white tube jigs and minnows. Crappie are good on black/blue tube jigs and live minnows over brush piles. Channel catfish are good on liver and live bait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with perch.

LEWISVILLE

Water lightly stained; 81-84 degrees; 0.27’ high. Black bass are fair on shallow to medium crankbaits and shakyhead worms. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LIVINGSTON

Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.24’ high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

MACKENZIE

73.06’ low. Black bass are fair on buzzbaits, Texas rigs and chrome Rat-L-Traps. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers. No reports on crappie.

MARTIN CREEK

Water lightly stained; 85-92 degrees; 1.22’ low. Black bass are fair on hollow body frogs, shakyhead worms and Texas rigged creature baits and worms. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MEREDITH

55.35’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, jerkbaits and Carolina rigged Baby Brush Hogs. No reports of smallmouth bass. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in good numbers.

MONTICELLO

Water stained; 86-92 degrees; 0.20’ low. Black bass are fair on drop shot worms, Texas rigged craws and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

NASWORTHY

73-79 degrees; 1.31’ low. Black bass are fair on weightless flukes, Texas rigs and Carolina rigs. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

NAVARRO MILLS

Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.56’ low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastics and shallow running crankbaits near the dam. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and orange/chartreuse tube jigs over brush piles. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait and shrimp. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

O.H. IVIE

Water stained; 74-82 degrees; 36.31’ low. Black bass are good on topwaters early, later switching to Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

OAK CREEK

Water stained; 72-78 degrees; 9.4’ low. Black bass are fair on medium running crankbaits, Texas rigs and black spinnerbaits with a Colorado blade fished in the evening. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are fair on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

PALESTINE

Water lightly stained; 81-84 degrees; 0.03’ low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, hollow body frogs and Whopper Ploppers. Crappie are fair on minnows. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. White bass are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

PALO DURO

61.74’ low. No report available.

POSSUM KINGDOM

Water off color; 74-81 degrees; 0.56’ low. Black bass are fair to good on Pop-Rs early, later switching to drop shot rigs, Texas rigs and DD22s. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. White bass are fair to good on slabs and Little Georges. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers.

PROCTOR

Water murky; 80-84 degrees; 1.30’ low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are good on silver spoons and striper jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are fair on live bait.

RAY HUBBARD

Water lightly stained; 82-85 degrees; 0.07’ low. Black bass are good on white spinnerbaits, football jigs, and small plastic swimbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

RAY ROBERTS

Water lightly stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.48’ high. Black bass are slow on Carolina rigged Flukes, football jigs and Reaction Innovations Vixens. White bass are good on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS

Water lightly stained; 80-84 degrees; 1.03’ low. Black bass are slow on finesse jigs, Texas rigged worms and drop shot worms. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

SAM RAYBURN

Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 2.75’ high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Bream are slow. Catfish are slow.

SOMERVILLE

Water murky; 81-85 degrees; 16.99’ high. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

SPENCE

49.37’ low. No report available.

STAMFORD

Water stained; 72-79 degrees; 0.32’ high. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs, squarebill crankbaits and Senkos. Crappie are fair on live minnows around cover. White bass are fair to good on live bait and Little Georges. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

STEINHAGEN

1.72’ high. No report available.

STILLHOUSE

Water murky; 82-86 degrees; 0.63’ low. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies and slabs. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on liver, hot dogs, and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

SWEETWATER

Water off color; 71-78 degrees; 23.43’ low. No report available.

TAWAKONI

Water stained; 82-85 degrees; 0.10’ high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and double willow spinnerbaits. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TEXOMA

Water lightly stained; 80-84 degrees; 0.02’ high. Black bass are fair on drop shot rigged worms, Texas rigged worms and creature baits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Striped bass are good on slabs. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

TOLEDO BEND

Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.42’ high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Bream are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS

Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 8.43’ low. Black bass are fair on bone topwaters, watermelon worms with chartreuse tails, and grubs. Striped bass are fair on white striper jigs. White bass are fair on chrome jigging spoons and minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows and pink tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and fresh cut bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG

Water murky. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are fair on silver spoons. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and pink tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are fair on minnows, shrimp, and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

WEATHERFORD

Water lightly stained; 0.21’ low. No report available.

WHITE RIVER

Water stained; 73-78 degrees; 21.03’ low. Black bass are fair on Yellow Magics early, later switching to Texas rigs and finesse jigs. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

WHITNEY

Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 3.26’ low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastic worms and Rat-L-Traps near drop offs. Striped bass are fair on silver striper jigs. White bass are fair on minnows early. Crappie are good on minnows and white tube jigs. Catfish are fair on shrimp and stinkbait.

WRIGHT PATMAN

Water stained; 6.41’ high. No report available