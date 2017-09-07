President Trump welcomed the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabahal-Ahmad al-Sabah, saying the relations between the two countries was stronger than it has ever been.

Sitting in the Oval Office, Mr. Trump and Mr. al-Sabah shook hands and the president told reporters assembled for the photo op that his visitor was a “good partner.”

Economic issues are expected to dominate the discussions, but the two countries also are closely allied in security for the region. Kuwait also is spearheading negotiations to end the diplomatic isolation of Qatar by several Arab countries.

The president said they would discuss the Qatar crisis and all other regional issues. He mentioned that Kuwait was buying military equipment and other big-ticket items from the U.S., including Boeing 777 aircrafts.

The Emir, who is on his first trip to Washington, said that the relations were good and that his country remains grateful to the American people for helping liberate Kuwait from Iraqi forces in 1990 during the Gulf War.

The visit coincides with the second annual U.S.-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue that includes Cabinet-level meetings on education, trade, investment, homeland security and military co-operation at various locations across Washington.