President Trump said Thursday that emergency officials are as ready as possible for Hurricane Irma’s expected impact on Florida.

“Florida is as well-prepared as you can be for something like this,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “Now it is just a question of what happens. We are with everybody in Florida. We are working very hard.”

The category 5 storm is on a collision course with south Florida, likely to come ashore Saturday. The president said the U.S. Virgin Islands “got hit very, very hard” by the mammoth storm.

“We are finding out the kind of damage,” Mr. Trump said. “Actually, the communications actually was very, very hard. We have people right now on the Virgin Islands and we’ll see how that is. It’s the largest hurricane they’ve ever seen coming out of the Atlantic. And the winds are the strongest. Most importantly, the winds are the strongest that they’ve ever seen from a hurricane coming from that region.”

Noting that the U.S. Coast Guard saved about 14,000 people from Hurricane Harvey in Texas, the president said, “Certainly we are being hit with a lot of hurricanes. What could have been a total catastrophe … in terms of lives has been much less.”