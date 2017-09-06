President Trump assured illegal immigrant Dreamers they remain safe for at least six more months, saying in a tweet Thursday morning that there will be “no action!”

“For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about,” the president said.

The Trump administration this week announced a phaseout of the Obama-era deportation amnesty for Dreamers, a program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The Justice Department said the program would be struck down by the courts, so the most humane solution was a phaseout that gave Congress a chance to pass a more permanent solution.

Democratic leaders called Mr. Trump’s decision “cowardly” and “brainless,” while activists and even some rank-and-file Democrats in Congress have said it was racist to refuse to defend the legally questionable program in a lengthy court battle.

Some Democrats, though, have also said the president’s move could be the prod Congress needed to take action on granting Dreamers official legal status.

During the six-month phaseout, all DACA recipients will be protected, and those whose two-year permits are slated to expire by March 5 can apply for another two-year period.

After that, any valid permits will be good until they expire, but no new or renewal permits will be issued, the administration said.