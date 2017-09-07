TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson agreed to repeal its gun ordinance as ordered by the Arizona State Supreme Court and the Arizona State Attorney General.

The ordinance, which was passed in 2005, requires all guns confiscated or surrendered to the city be destroyed, unless they could be used for police training purposes.

State Representative Mark Finchem says the ordinance violated state law that requires cities to sell surplus guns to a licensed gun dealer and put the money in the city budget.

Finchem convinced State Attorney General Mark Brnovich to declare the city in violation of state law.

Tucson argued the state has no right to interfere with a local law like the city’s gun destruction ordinance, but the Supreme Court ruled the city was breaking state law.