Two American citizens charged in a violent brawl outside the Turkish Ambassador’s residence in May entered a plea of not guilty during their arraignment hearing Thursday morning in D.C. Superior Court, while 17 others who are charged with multiple criminal counts remain at large in Canada and Turkey.

Sinan Narin, 45, of McLean, Virginia and Eyup Yildirim, 50, of Manchester, New Jersey plead not guilty to multiple counts of criminal charges and waived their right to a speedy trial, allowing their defense attorney to evaluate the evidence against them ahead of their next hearing on October 10.

An attorney for Mr. Yildirim, Mark Schamel, said the best possible outcome would be that his client is cleared of any wrongdoing and released at the next hearing date.

“The best possible outcome is that they make a determination that either he didn’t do anything or that if he did do anything it was justified, and they release him with an apology, that’s the best possible outcome. The timeline is we have our next court date in October, October 10 — and at that point we’ll either come to a resolution where they say he’s done nothing wrong and they want to release him, or we’re sending it for trial or some place in between,” he said.

Mr. Yildirim is charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon —one with age enhancement and all three charges with bias enhancements — and one count of assault with significant bodily injury with a bias enhancement. Age and bias enhancements can increase statutory maximums at least one and a half times.

Mr. Narin is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of simple assault, with all charges carrying a bias enhancement.

Both men were also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime of violence — a felony crime that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison — with a bias crime enhancement.

Representatives from the Turkish Embassy also attended the hearing but refused to comment to the press.

Both Mr. Narin and Mr. Yildirim hold dual Turkish and American citizenship and are the only ones arrested from a group of more than a dozen men and one woman involved in violent fighting outside the Turkish Ambassador’s residence in D.C. in May.

Pro-Kurdish activists had gathered across from the ambassador’s residence to protest the policies of Turkish President Recep Tayipp Erodgan and his government in regards to Turkish Kurds. Pro-Erdogan supporters, gathered across the street — allegedly including Mr. Narin and Mr. Yildirim — were first to violently attack the protestors before 15 members of Mr. Erdogan’s security detail joined in the melee.

Mr. Narin and Mr. Yildirim were arrested in June and were denied bail at a hearing shortly after. They appeared in court on Thursday in orange jumpsuits with their hands shackled. Mr. Narin had a large bandage wrapped around his left arm.

All but two of the individuals charged in the case have bench warrants out for their arrest. On Thursday, the U.S. district attorney for the District of Columbia asked Judge Marisa Demeo that they not pursue a bench warrant for two Turkish men part of Mr. Erdogan’s security detail — Muhsin Kose and Yusuf Ayar — but instead asked for their cases to remain open.

A total of 15 people indicted last week were identified as Turkish security officials. Two other men are Canadian citizens.