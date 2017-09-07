LOGAN, Utah (AP) - Kent Myers completed 24 of 26 passes for 323 yards and had four total touchdowns to help Utah State blow past FCS-member Idaho State 51-13 on Thursday night.

Utah State (1-1) won its 11th straight against FCS schools, dating to the 2000 season. Idaho State (1-1) lost its 27th consecutive game against a FBS opponent during the same time span.

Eltoro Allen scored the first touchdown of the game, on a 7-yard run, to extend Utah State’s lead to 10-0. Myers’ well-placed 34-yard pass to Jaren Colston-Green highlighted the Aggies’ next touchdown drive. Ron’quavion Tarver capped the 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown reception for a 17-0 lead.

Myers put Utah State ahead 24-6 midway through the second quarter on a 23-yard sneak and on Idaho State’s next offensive play, Jalen Davis returned his second interception of the game 25 yards for a 25-point lead.

Myers threw for two scores, and rushed for 85 yards and two more TDs. Allen added 103 yards rushing.

Tanner Gueller threw for 190 yards for Idaho State with one touchdown and two interceptions.

It was one of the first college football games aired exclusively on Facebook.

___

