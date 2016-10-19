Over 6,000 individuals registered to vote in New Hampshire on Election Day Nov. 8 using out-of-state driver’s licenses and since then, the vast majority have neither obtained an in-state license nor registered a motor vehicle.

Speaker of the New Hampshire House Shawn Jasper, a Republican, issued the findings on Thursday based on inquiries he made to the Department of State, which oversees elections, and the Department of Safety.

Since election days, Republicans have charged that a significant number of non-resident Democrats, principally from Massachusetts, flowed into New Hampshire to vote illegally, tilting close elections to their party. Mr. Jasper’s findings give credence, though not outright proof, to those allegations.

The numbers read this way:

6,540 people voted using out-of-state licenses

As of Aug. 30, 1014, about 15 percent had been issued N.H. driver’s licenses.

Of the remaining 5,526, only 3.3 percent had registered a motor vehicle in New Hampshire.

Over 80 percent, 5,313, who used non-N.H. driver’s licenses, had neither a state licenses nor had registered a motor vehicle.

There are 196 people today who are being investigated for voting illegally both in New Hampshire and in other states.

Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump in News Hampshire by 2,736 votes.

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte by 1,017 votes.

Last February, while meeting with senators at the White House, Mr. Trump said he lost New Hampshire because thousands of Massachusetts residents crossed state lines to vote. He also said Mrs. Ayotte lost for the same reason: illegal voting.

The liberal media dismissed his allegations. The Boston Globe called them “groundless.”

The president has appointed a special commission to investigate voter integrity, led by Vice President Mike Pence.

Democrats oppose the panel and have called for its demise.

At least two scientific surveys show that a larger number of non-citizens register and vote illegally in U.S. elections. One poll found that a large majority vote Democrat.