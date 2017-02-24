Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina announced Friday she will not run for U.S. Senate in Virginia next year.

“I’ve decided that I can be of more valuable outside the system than a single voice among 100 inside the system,” Ms. Fiorina said on “The John Fredericks Show.” “So I’m going to continue the work I’ve been doing for many years enlisting up leaders and problems solvers all across the country and have made the decision to seek the U.S. Senate seat here in the Commonwealth.”

Ms. Fiorina’s announcement was coupled with the news that former Gov. Jim Gilmore is “considering” a candidacy, CNN reported.



Fox News contributor and radio talk show host Laura Ingraham has also been a rumored choice for the seat, but that seems less likely with reports she’s in talks for her own television show with the network. Corey Stewart, who made a run for the Republican gubernatorial nomination this year, has already announced his intentions to run for the seat.

Republicans are lining up to challenge incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat, in 2018. He was also the vice presidential pick for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.