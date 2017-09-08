PHOENIX (AP) - Immigrant rights advocates are asking an appeals court to reject an appeal of the punishments that were issued after a judge found then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio in civil contempt of court for violating a judge’s order to stop his immigration patrols.

Maricopa County had asked the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the July 2016 order that required an overhaul of sheriff’s internal affairs investigations.

Attorneys who won a racial profiling lawsuit in which the punishments were ordered urged the court last week to reject the county’s appeal.

The judge who issued the punishments found Arpaio’s internal investigations into officer misconduct had been manipulated to shield officials from accountability.

Arpaio was later found guilty of criminal contempt of court for prolonging his patrols, but President Donald Trump pardoned his conviction.