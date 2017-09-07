President Trump said Friday that the Senate filibuster rule is a “death wish” for Republicans.

“Republicans, sorry, but I’ve been hearing about Repeal & Replace for 7 years, didn’t happen! Even worse, the Senate Filibuster Rule will….” he tweeted continuing, “…never allow the Republicans to pass even great legislation. 8 Dems control - will rarely get 60 (vs. 51) votes. It is a Repub Death Wish!”

The Republican majority in the Senate is slim requiring them to have Democratic support to reach the 60 votes. Mr. Trump has long pushed for Republicans to end the filibuster rule and move to a simple majority. He’s complained that the current rules make it impossible to get anything done.

Mr. Trump also pushed Congress to work for tax reform, which has been both the Republicans’ and his main goal while in office.

“Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP. Don’t wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry!” he tweeted.

Congress is expected to make tax reform the main focus for the fall with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan saying this week that he believes it will get done before the end of the year.

