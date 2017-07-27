President Trump put pressure on the leader of Qatar in a phone call Thursday to cut off funding sources for terrorism, an issue at the heart of a diplomatic boycott on the small oil-rich Persian Gulf nation by its Arab neighbors.

Mr. Trump reminded Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of the united front against terror financing that the president founded with his May speech in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to the White House.

“The President underscored the importance of all countries following through on commitments from the Riyadh Summit to maintain unity while defeating terrorism, cutting off funding for terrorist groups, and combatting extremist ideology,” the White House said.

He also discussed the continued threat Iran poses to regional stability, according to the White House.

The call followed Mr. Trump’s joint press conference at the White House with the emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, where Mr. Trump offered to step in as mediator in the dispute

“If I can help mediate between Qatar and, in particular, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, I would be willing to do so. And I think you’d have a deal worked out very quickly,” Mr. Trump said.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have cut off Qatar since June over its support for militant groups and Iran.

Qatar has denied that its charities finance terrorist groups.