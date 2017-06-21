By RANDALL CHASE - Associated Press - Friday, September 8, 2017

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Former state treasurer Chip Flowers is taking a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against former Gov. Jack Markell to the Delaware Supreme Court.

Attorneys for Flowers filed a notice of appeal Thursday of a Superior Court judge’s ruling last month against Flowers.

The judge reversed a decision in which a former chief deputy attorney general questioned whether Markell’s office violated FOIA by withholding emails from Flowers solely on the basis that they were sent or received by a lawmaker or legislative staff member, without regard to the content or context of the emails.

The issue arose because, when boasting several years ago about extending FOIA’s open-government provisions to the General Assembly, state lawmakers specifically exempted their emails and their staffers’ emails from the definition of public records.

